Boo Fest has good crowd despite terrible weather

As is with any community event held outdoors, sometimes Mother Nature doesn’t always fully cooperate.

Despite an onslaught of winterlike conditions, according to one of the event’s organizers, City Councilwoman Tonya Thrasher, more than 800 ghouls, goblins, fairies, and other creatures came through Boo Fest 2019 with very little regard for weather.“It was a first with all the sleet we had and the cold weather, but still had lots of participation from churches and businesses,” Thrasher said. “We had at least an estimated 800 people who came through. Albany First Baptist was a great addition this year. The church provided free food and fellowship for all.”

Top and bottom photo, plenty of people made it through Boo Fest on Halloween night as several booths passed out candy to trick-or-treaters. Most all trick-or-treaters wore thicker jackets and some sort of warm hat or stocking hat as did Emery Browning shown in the middle photo.

Thrasher said the event was designed to bring safety awareness and to make a fun and safe event for the community. The event came about after the tragic accident in 2011 that took the life of Aleigha Duvall while trick-or-treating.



