The Times Journal …

The Cumberland Parkway/KY 910 interchange in Russell County has been completed for Exit 70 (Eli) after just over a year and a half of construction.

The $6.3 million project consisted of the new on and off ramps that were constructed at the East KY 910 overpass near the Russell/Casey County line.

As of Friday, November 1, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 announced that barrels had been moved and detour and road signs had been picked up. Exit 70 was officially open to traffic.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling this area as drivers adjust to the new traffic patterns.