Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig signed a proclamation last week declaring November as Hospice Palliative Care month in Clinton County.

On hand for the proclamation signing were: back row, left to right: Tabatha Shelton, RN Case Manager; Beth Bertram, Senior Nursing Manager; Keith McKim, Chaplain.

Seated: Portia Flowers, Burkesville Office; Judge/Executive Ricky Craig.