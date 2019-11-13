Chamber of Commerce holds annual banquet

The Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet last Thursday evening at the Albany – Clinton County Welcome Center.

During the evening, the family of Hall McWhorter, a long-time Albany businessman who passed away earlier this year, was honored. In the top photo, the McWhorter table is shown, with several relatives of McWhorter in attendance. At left, Keith McWhorter, a brother of Hall McWhorter’s, spoke about his brother’s many business operations in Albany during his life.

Above left, Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Beard is shown presenting a plaque to Debbie McWhorter Claywell, the daughter of Hall McWhorter, at the conclusion of the progam. Above right, Clinton County Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson was the keynote speaker at the banquet. Parson spoke about the importance of teamwork in successful ventures.

A benefit auction was held at the end of the banquet, with proceeds to benefit the annual Christmas at Home toy drive and the Clinton County Schools Backpack Program.



