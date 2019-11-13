Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Bulldogs grab a historic win

The Dawgs earned the biggest win in the history of the modern-day program last Friday night when they marched into Tompkinsville and picked up the school’s first ever post-season playoff win over the Falcons of Monroe County.

The 14-7 victory was not only the first ever win for Clinton County in post-season play, but even more importantly, it propelled the Bulldogs into its first ever District Championship game this Friday night.

Coach Rocky Tallent and company will head west to Brownsville this Friday to take on the Wildcats of Edmonson County in the championship game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Congrats are certainly in order to the Dawgs and their efforts to continue taking the football program to new heights as we’ve watched this resurrection effort go from unlikely to survive several years ago, to its best ever finish last year and this year reaching the District Championship game.

Friday night’s 7:30 kickoff should be another perfect Friday night lights weather – cold but clear. Expect highs to be in the upper 30s as the game gets underway – dropping to the near freezing mark as the night continues.

Again, congrats Bulldogs on this accomplishment, and good luck Friday night in a quest for a District Championship.

Meet the Bulldogs is Saturday night

A front page article this week gives more specific details on this weekend’s Meet the Bulldogs and Wall of Fame inductions.

With the gridiron Bulldogs set to go after a District Championship in Edmonson County Friday night, the Meet the Bulldogs gathering will be held on Saturday night at Clinton County High School.

As noted, the night gets underway with the 5:30 start for the chili supper ($6 each), then everything moves into the Lindle Castle Gymnasium for the introductions, scrimmages and finally the Wall of Fame inductions – all admission free.

This year’s inductees come from action that was four decades apart – Dan Robinson, who graduated in 1970, and Lady Bulldog Jessie Parrish Stone, who graduated in 2009.

Should be a great night and it’s certainly going to be a sports-filled weekend.

Another Bulldog in Wall of Fame news

Word came last week from Randy Speck that another well recognized name to CCHS athletic family is going to be honored.

Wayne Ryan, a standout basketball player for the Bulldogs in the 1960s, who was inducted onto the CCHS Basketball Wall of Fame in 2001, will be inducted onto the Wayne County High School Wall of Fame – for a second time.

Already a member of the WCHS Wall of Fame as a boys’ assistant coach, he will be going onto the wall for a second induction as a coach for the WCHS Lady Cardinals.

Just now getting around to recognizing the girls’ programs there, this is the inaugural induction for Wayne County girls’ basketball program.

Congrats to Wayne Ryan on this honor.

In the meantime-taking it outside is getting hit or miss!