Terry Wayne Linder, 44, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville,Tennessee.

He was the son of Gary and Paula Vick Linder and is also survived by his wife, Shanna Hoskins Linder, and his siblings, Kevin Linder of Monticello, Kentucky, Angella Linder of Berea, Kentucky, and Sherri Linder of Albany, Kentucky.

The family chose cremation and a memorial service was held Friday, November 8, at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Alan Fisher officiating.

Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.