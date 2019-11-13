Glenda Ann Jarvis, 54, of Monticello Kentucky, died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Wayne County Hospital, in Monticello.

She is survived by her husband, David Jarvis; two daughters, Desiree Rains, and Brigitte Fulton; her mother, Donna Marie Tuggle, all of Monticello; her father, Gilbert Ray Tuggle, of Virginia; a sister, Deborah (Tracey) Bell, Monticello. She is also survived by four grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday, November 13, at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Danny Lawless officiating.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.