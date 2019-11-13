Flonnie Loreen Polston Tapley, age 74, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at The Medical Center at Albany, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Rube Adam and Flonnie Floreen (Cowan)Polston and was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene Tapley, a brother, James “Matador” Polston, four sisters, Uthel Graham, Ruth Cole, Lois Jones, Anita Polston Dowell; and two children, Judy Nelson and Terry “Turk” Polston.

She is survived by her daughter, Lana Jolene (Brad) Fulton; her son, David (Martha) Tapley; her sister, Bell Jones; her grandchildren, Katie Marin, Kayla Kleifgen, Shasta Bowlin, Mackenzie Polston, Michael Fulton, Tess Nelson, Braden Fulton, Bailey Polston, Sophee Garner, Mylei Garner; special friend, Jewell Smith; several nieces and nephews, with many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted Thursday, November 7, 2019, in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Burial followed in the Craig Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.