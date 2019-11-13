Missoula Children’s Theatre Brings Jack and the Beanstalk to the Stage

An audience of over 250 joined Jack for a great adventure on Friday, November, 8th when the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) and more than 50 local students performed Jack and the Beanstalk at the Clinton County Learning Center auditorium.

The local cast featured Kendra Bertram as Jack, Jaden Mullins as Mother, Ashton Daniels as Milky White, Kaylee Stearns as the Magic Harp, Keylee Parrigin as Jill, and Logan Perkins as the legendary Giant. Adding a unique twist to the story was an unusual mix of characters including Katie York, Brady Coe, Ella Rose Smith, Hayden Garrett, Cindy Barnes, Avery Harper, Tanner Cross, Caleb Shepperd, KayAlan Cross, and Neveah Brumley as the Farmers.

Jillian Perdue, Lily Hickman, Olivia Lee, Courtney Barnes, Kimaya Sears, Maggie Cross, Kaylah Boston, Kaylee Stearns, and Madison Rigney appeared as the Merchants. Abigale Upchurch, Sydney Lowhorn, Kourtney Stearns, Haven Stearns, Owen Staton, Mikarah Mason, Kinsley Rogers, Layden Moss, Allison Shepperd, Heidi Hall, Adalyn Duvall, Autumn Carr, Isabelle Upchurch, and William Catron were the Circus Performers. Jarvis Fillingham, Ava Craig, Tenley Spears, Addison Gray, Sydney Simmons, Reagan Guffey, Cannon Stearns, Maddie Bell, Aleeah Shelley, Lynlee Oliver, Hailey Riddle, John Watts, Evie Hall, and Amiya Duvall took stage as the Wonder Beans.

Emma Tompkins and Shelby Catron served as Assistant Directors throughout the week. MCT Tour Actor Xelha Castrejon appeared as P.T. Wonder, and MCT Tour Director Staci Weidner kept things moving backstage.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Clinton County was brought to you by Clinton County Community Education with support from Extended School Services.

A BIG THANKS to Grider Hill Dock for providing housing for the tour team for the past 16 years! And…we couldn’t have a show without our AMAZING pianist Doris England!