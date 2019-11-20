, 61, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of James and Willie Mae (Short) Long. He was of Church of Christ faith, a member of Hickory Grove Church of Christ, and a car salesman for Long’s Auto Sales.

He is survived by his parents, James and Willie Mae Long; children, Lindsey (Jeff) Huff and Wesley (Whitney) Long; sister, Sheila Grider; brother, Jimmy Long (Linda Phillips), four grandchildren, Braxton Long, Hudson Long, Henley Ryker Huff, and Sarah Faith Huff, all of Burkesville, Kentucky; and the mother of his children, Teresa Long of Burkesville, Kentucky.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Tom Watson officiating.

Burial was in the Burkesville Cemetery. Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Gary L. Long