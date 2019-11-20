Charlie [Buddy] Baker Long, 85, Burkesville, Kentucky and a native of Albany, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Cumberland County Hospital.

He was a son of the late Oral and Gladys Burchett Long. He was a retired farmer and of the Methodist faith.

Survivors include; one daughter, Kellye (Tim) Riggs, Bridgeport, Nebraska; one son, Kane (Lori) Long, Marrowbone, Kentucky; four sisters, Pat Skidmore, Montgomery, Alabama, Ada Jarvis, Venice, Florida, Mary Doris, Frankfort, Kentucky and Clara Qualls, Albany, Kentucky; one brother, Billy Long, Nashville, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Long, and one sister, Kay Edmondson.

A memorial service was held Saturday, November 9, 2019, Marrowbone Methodist Church, Marrowbone, Kentucky, with Wayne Watts, officiating.

Cremation was chosen with McMurtrey Funeral Home of Summer Shade assisting the family.