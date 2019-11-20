Ronald “Dumpy” Randolph DeVaughan, 74, of Elba, Alabama passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Ronald was born to the late Robert and Mildred DeVaughan. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda DeVaughan.

Survivors include daughters, Shannon Insley (Kenneth) of Enterprise, Alabama and Amy Boyd (Matthew) of Shalimar, Florida; a sister, Jennifer Campbell (Bo) of Albany, Kentucky; a brother, Robert A. DeVaughan (Louise) of Elba, Alabama; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other extended family also survive.

Memorialization will be by cremation. The family will receive friends at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for a visitation.

Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements.