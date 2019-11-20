It’s a busy stretch for Clinton County High School sports fans, and from all indications, Bulldog spirit is alive and well.

Above, C.C.H.S. student Jay Oplinger was busy last week putting the finishing touches on a new Bulldog that adorns the wall of a hallway near the FFA classroom entrance.

“We want to promote a little culture and student involvement,” Stacey Evans, Clinton County High School Principal, said. “She (Oplinger) has been the one driving this project. We have students who are capable, so we want to use them. She’s done a great job.”

Evans said she believes it gives the students a sense of pride for their school.

“I’ve been working on this one for about a week because I haven’t had much time,” Oplinger said. “All together it’s taken like about three hours.”

Last Friday night, the gridiron Bulldogs lost narrowly to the Edmonson County Wildcats, 17-13, in the school’s first ever 2A District Championship competition, bringing home the school’s first District Runner-up title for football. In addition, the Kentucky Football Coaches Association named Bulldog Head Coach Rocky Tallent, below left, and Bulldog quarterback Chase Stines, below right, as the 3rd District Coach and Player of the Year, respectively. For game details, see page 5.

“We are definitely proud of it. On my behalf, I’m glad to get it, but I’ve always said I’m all about the kids, so I was very excited for Chase (Stines),” Tallent said. “I couldn’t have done it without a great staff with me. Tyler (King) and Morgan (Pence) and even Evan (Dearborn) up in the box really helped out. Our players played great for me and put in the work. They played hard for me and I give them all the credit.”

Clinton County finished the season with a 7-4 record after defeating Monroe County in its first ever playoff win.

With the end of football season, sports fans are beginning to think towards the upcoming basketball season, and this week the Clinton County News is proud to once again include our annual pre-season basketball publication, Big Blue Preview.

A full house came out Saturday night for the annual Meet the Bulldogs event and saw Jessie Parrish Stone and Danny Robinson inducted as the newest members of the CCHS Basketball Wall of Fame. See page 5.