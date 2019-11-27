Romana Lynn Roberts

Ramona Lynn Roberts, 75, of Hillcrest Drive in Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at The Medical Center at Albany.

She was the daughter of the late Edward and Evelyn Scott Erwin and the wife of the late Charles Roberts.

She was preceded in death by a son, the late Scott Roberts.

She was the mother of John E. (Michelle) Roberts and Alexis Roberts, both of Albany, Teresa (Marshall) Cullipher of Florida and Robyn Roberts of Louisville, Kentucky.

She is also survived by six grandchildren, Monica and Marshall Cullipher, Lucas Wallace, Cailia, Collin and Eston Roberts.

Funeral services were held Thursday, November 21, at the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with John Roberts and Mike Allen officiating. Burial was in the Roberts Cemetery.

Arrangements were by the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.