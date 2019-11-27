Donnie McWhorter, 74, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at The Medical Center at Albany.

A resident of Albany, Kentucky, he had been a three-term holder of the office of Clinton County Judge/Executive and a long-time operator of several businesses in Albany and Clinton County.

The son of the late James and Sammie Hunter McWhorter, he is survived by his wife, Faye Stockton McWhorter, and two daughters, Paula (Ernie) Albertson and Christy Nuetzman-Guffey, all of Albany.

He is also survived by a sister, Virginia Aaron, of Albany, and three grandchildren, Cole Nuetzman, Jarrett Albertson and Jayden Albertson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Services were held Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Grant and Bro. David Stearns officiating.

Final resting place is in the Craig Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.