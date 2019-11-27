Sheriff announces extended office days for tax collections

With the 2019 tax collection season well underway, Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent has announced some extended office days and hours to allow taxpayers time to pay their tax bills on time.

After Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, the sheriff’s office will be open Friday, November 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Taxpayers who pay their property tax prior to the end of the month of November will receive the two percent discount off their tax bills, meaning with the office being open the two days after Thanksgiving, people will have a chance to receive the discount.

During the month of December, when taxes are paid by the last day of the month at the base rate, the sheriff’s office will be open each day Monday through Friday and again each Saturday morning.

The only days the sheriff’s office will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s holidays will be Tuesday and Wednesday, December 24 and 25, and again Tuesday and Wednesday, December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020.

Anyone with questions about their tax bills or office hours during the holidays are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-387-5011.