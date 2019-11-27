Letters to Santa deadline is next Friday, December 6

The Thanksgiving season is here again and that means the favorite time of year for many people, especially children, is less than a month away.

As a time honored tradition with the Clinton County News, we will once again be publishing children’s “Letters to Santa” which will be included in the Christmas edition that will be published on December 19.

The deadline for all Santa letters–to guarantee publication prior to Christmas–is next Friday, December 6 at 4 p.m. Any letter(s) submitted after that date may not make the annual Christmas edition .

All school classes, daycare centers, groups that deal with children, and individuals letters from kids and households need to be turned in by one of three methods: email (preferred) at gpcompany@kih.net, personal at 116 N. Washington Street, or by postal mail at P.O. Box 360, Albany, KY 42602 by the aforementioned date.

Again, to assure the wish list is correct, all letters submitted should be legible and especially individuals who submit letters should attach a phone number to their correspondence in case there are questions about the content.

Merry Christmas to one and all!