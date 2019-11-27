Christmas on the Square, Christmas Tree lighting is next Wednesday

Hot chocolate, snacks, a giant Christmas tree, caroling, games, contests, free gifts and of course – a visit from Santa Claus.

Those are just a part of the lineup of events and activities that are in store for local residents who come to the Albany square next Wednesday, December 4, for the third annual kickoff to the Christmas season – Christmas on the Square.

The Christmas on the Square is co-hosted by both the Extension Service and the Clinton County Public Library.

The new Clinton County Library Bookmobile will be on hand for much of the ceremony, acting as a host and hub area for the library sponsored Storybook Tour.

Chief organizer for the event, Chisty Nuetzman Clinton County’s U.K. Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences, conveyed some changes and additions to the program since it was last reported in an article in the November 14 edition of the Clinton County News.

She noted that among the muscial entertainment lineup would be performances by the Albany Elementary School Christ Choir, the Clinton County High School Band, tomas Oesterreicher and Evan and Loren Little.

Dyer Drug will be sponsoring a hot shocolate bar near the pharmacy entrance this year.

A food truck will also be on hand in the square area for those who would like to purchase a meal to enjoy on site or to take home after the gathering has ended.

Also, a live nativity portrayal will be enacted by members of the Lee’s Chapel Church congregation, featured on the Foothills Festival Building lot.

Reindeeer food making station will be sponsored by the Cumberland Family Medical Center

She also said that a Community Christmas Service would be held just prior to the lighting of the Clinton County Christmas Tree, hosted by Bro. Jim England.

With an expanded schedule this year, the activities at Christmas on the Square will lead up to the lighting of the Clinton County official Christmas Tree, a 14’ live Canadian Hemlock tree that was planted last week in the courthouse lawn, a gift to the residents of Clinton County from Judge/Executive Ricky and Deanie Craig.

Residents are urged to bring family ornaments, homemade or not, to the courthouse square to be placed on the Clinton County tree.

A downtown business window decorating contest will add to the holiday feel around the courthouse square and downtown area, revolving around the 2019 them of “Let Your Light Shine.”

The scavenger hunt details will be available at the Christmas on the Square registration area, but she did explain that the event will be an all digital photo scavenger hunt, with a $50 prize for the winning entrant, sponsored by People’s Bank of Albany.

Also returning to the Christmas on the Square this year is the Holiday Photo Booth sponsored by First and Farmers Bank, a chance to capture several photos set with holiday scenes and backdrops.

For the craft minded in the crowd be sure to check out the Monticello Banking sponsored Gingerbread House contest, with details available at the bank by calling 606-387-6611. Gift cards will be given for winners of four age divisions.

Children can also look forward to a visit from Clinton County’s own – Big Blue Santa – who will make a stop in the area to visit Christmas on the Square.

Expected to begin at 4:00 p.m. next Wednesday, the Community Tree Lighting ceremony should get underway at about 6:00 p.m.

Nuetzman also noted that program updates and changes could be found as they are available on the Extension Service Facebook page, adding that specific times for the events would be posted next week.