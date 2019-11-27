Family home destroyed by flames





The Albany Fire Department was called to 361 Dale Hollow Manor Road Friday afternoon around 3:14 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the home of Tom and Michelle Oplinger was fully involved in flames.

“We fought it until we saw it wasn’t safe to fight it any more,” Albany Fire Chief Robert Roeper said. “After that we just had to let it go.”

The residence was tucked into the side of a hill back off Wisdom Dock Road and was surrounded by timber and a small wooded area. Roeper said there was a concern about small fires starting up from the embers coming off of the house.

“We had to hose down the surrounding area and the trucks to keep small fires from starting,” Roeper said. “It was a big concern. There were also big propane tanks in the area that were of big concern as well.”

Roeper said he is still unsure as to what exactly started the fire, however, the investigation is still on going, but he did say the fire started in a basement closet.

“The furnace was in a closet in the basement and that’s where the fire originated, but to say what caused it we really don’t know yet,” Roeper said.

Firefighters were on scene for an hour and 45 minutes.

“It was a hot fire,” Roeper said. “Once we saw it got to the back door and had ruined everything, we backed off and let it go. Everyone made it out okay, but there were a couple of their pets that didn’t.”