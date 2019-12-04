Nita Faye Piercey Perdew, 81, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Cookeville, Tennessee

She was preceded in death by her father, Welby Roscoe Piercey, her mother, Rena Elizabeth Stearns Piercey, and former husband, Quentin R. Perdew.

She is survived by her sons, Timothy C. Perdew and Michael Todd Perdew both of Albany, Kentucky; grandson, Andrew Quentin Perdew, of Lexington, Kentucky.

She began teaching in 1956 at the Story School, and taught a total of 44 years, all in the Clinton County School System, retiring in 2000.

She was very active in K.E.A., serving as local K.E.A. President and as a member of numerous K.E.A. Boards. She was a dedicated Christian and attended services at First Baptist Church in Albany, Kentucky.

Ms. Perdew requested that her body be cremated with a celebration of life service to be held at a later date and will be announced by Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, which is in charge of arrangements.