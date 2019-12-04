, 41, of Albany, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at The Medical Center-Albany

She was the daughter of the late Linda Stearns.

Survivors include her husband, Lonnie Stearns, of Albany; her father, Elbert Sutton, of Monticello, Kentucky; her step-mother, Diane Sutton; two daughters, Payton Stearns and Kaylee Stearns; two sons, Jacob (Kirsten) Stearns, and Isaac (Sabrina) Stearns all of Albany; one sister, Sarah (Danny) Beaty, of Byrdstown, Tennessee; three brothers, Bryan Sutton, Monticello, Mark (Julie) Stearns and Jordan Stearns, Albany. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Jameson, Ryan, and Abram Stearns.

Services were held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Melvin Daniel officiating and burial in the Davis Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Lorie Ann Stearns