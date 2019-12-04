, 74, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, November 25 at St. Joseph Hospital East, Lexington, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late James Ferguson, and a member of Stony Point Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Latham; her mother, Jemima Ferguson; two sons, Todd Wright and, Lou (Wendy) Latham, all of Albany.

Also surviving are two brothers, Jimmy Ferguson, of Greensburg, Kentucky and Jackie Ferguson, of Russell Springs, Kentucky;.

She is also survived by three grandchildren, Brooke Wright, Benjamin and Allison Latham.

Services were held Saturday, November 30, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England officiating and burial in the Cartwright Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Shirley Diane Ferguson Latham