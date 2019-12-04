Lisa Jean (Kerr) Walden, 36, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Tompkinsville, Kentucky,

She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Kerr. She was of Christian faith and a Wedding and Event Planner.

She is survived by her mother and step-father, Teresa and Greg Medley of Vero Beach, Florida; her spouse, Taylor Walden of Tompkinsville, Kentucky ;and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial was in the Short Chapel Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Monroe County Animal Welfare organization or Red’s Rescue in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of all the arrangements.