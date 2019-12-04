, 85, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at The Medical Center at Albany. He was the son of the late Martin Silvester Ridge and Anna Kate White Ridge.

He was a retired employee of Carrier Corporation in Indianapolis, Indiana and was a member of Great Hope Separate Baptist Church in Johnson County, Indiana.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister Anna Lee Ridge and one great-grandson.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Irene Ridge of Albany; two sons, Jerry Lee Ridge (Kathy) of Albany, and Jeffery Ridge (Rebekah) of Indianapolis; one daughter, Pamela Sue Porter (Bruce) of Greenwood, Indiana; one brother, Turner Ridge, Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee; seven sisters, Willowdean Ridge and Susie Mahaney, both of Gainesboro, Tennessee, Virginia Fagan of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, Patsy Cote of Edmonton, Kentucky, Rosalene Welch and Imogene Smith both of Celina, Tennessee, and Diane Davis of Lafayette, Tennessee.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was held Friday, November 29, 2019 at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home in Burkesville, with Bro. Edward Tharpe and Bro. Johnny Davis officiating. Burial was in Williams Cemetery in Clay County, Tennessee.

Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.balloustotts.com

Billy Junior Ridge