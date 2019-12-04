It’s beginning to look a lot like . . .

The newly planted Clinton County Christmas Tree that was donated by Clinton County’s “first couple”, Judge/Executie Ricky Craig and Deanie Craig, began taking on the appearance of Christmas Monday morning. Clinton County Extension Agents Christy Nuetzman-Guffey, right, and Stacy Smith worked to put lights on the tree in cold temperatures Monday, in anticipation of the official lighting ceremony Wednesday, December 4, for the Christmas on the Square ceremony, that was slated to get underway at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.