Trial date set for man accused of murdering three-year old niece

The man accused of murdering his three-year old niece almost a year ago has a trial date scheduled for next spring.

During last month’s term of Clinton Circuit Court, held on November 7, Circuit Judge David L. Williams set aside a three day trial for Emanuel Flutur, who is charged with murder and second degree assault in connection with the incident that took place at a residence in Clinton County last December.

The incident occurred on December 8, 2018 at 1232 Beaty Creek Road, where law enforcement responded to an incident in which a three-year old girl, Josephine Bulubenchi, had her throat cut, allegedly by Flutur, who is the child’s uncle.

Then Clinton County Sheriff Jim Guffey said authorities responded to the scene at approximately 6 a.m. to the residence of Benjamin and Simona Bulubenchi. Apparently the child’s father heard screams from her bedroom on the baby monitor and discovered Flutur in the room with the victim.

The toddler was taken by private vehicle to the local hospital with a slit throat and apparently the perpetrator rode to the hospital in the vehicle that transported the child.

The former sheriff said the suspect had apparently been staying at the residence a couple of months prior to the incident.

Following a preliminary hearing following the incident, the case was waived to the grand jury, which subsequently indicted Flutur on charges of murder and assault-second degree in relation to the incident.

During last month’s circuit court proceedings when the trial date was scheduled, Judge Williams also set a pretrial conference in the case for March 5, 2020.

Other November Circuit Court proceedings:

* During a pretrial conference in the case of Commonwealth vs. Sharla Lynn Brown, a plea agreement was reached.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the charge of possession of a controlled substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Upon a plea of guilty to a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, the defendant would receive a five-year sentence to serve and pay court costs.

Final sentencing was scheduled for December 2.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Christy Renee Chrisley, pursuant to a plea agreement effectuated on October 10.

The defendant pled guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance first degree with an eight-year sentence imposed. Pursuant to the recommendation by the Commonwealth, the sentence will be probated for five years with supervision and the defendant will receive credit for time served. A charge of trafficking in marijuana was dismissed.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jeremy Braswell.

The Commonwealth recommended that upon a plea of guilty to receiving stolen property, the defendant would receive a three-year sentence, probated for five years as long as the defendant remains outside the state of Kentucky. The defendant will also pay court costs.

Final sentencing was scheduled for December 2.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Deborah Faye Bell.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and fraudulent use of a credit card. Further, amending the charge of trafficking in a controlled substance-first degree, first offense (Class C felony) to trafficking first degree, first offense (Class D felony).

Upon a plea of guilty to the Class D charge, the defendant would receive a five-year sentence, probated for five years supervision and pay restitution of $269.18 and court costs.

Final sentencing was scheduled for December 2.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. William Allen Sheckles, pursuant to a plea agreement effectuated on October 10.

The defendant pled guilty to flagrant non-support with a five-year sentence imposed. Pursuant to a recommendation by the Commonwealth, the sentence shall be probated for five years with supervision and the defendant shall pay child support as ordered by the court.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Felicia Hall.

The Commonwealth recommended that upon a plea of guilty to possession of a forged prescription, the defendant would receive a three-year sentence, pretrial diverted for five years with supervision and pay court costs.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Nick Posey, charged with flagrant non-support, the court determined the defendant had violated terms and conditions of pretrial diversion and revoked same, setting final sentencing for December 2.

* During motion hour, motion to revoke probation, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Danny Holman, charged with flagrant non-support, the court determined the defendant had violated terms of pretrial diversion, revoked same and scheduled final sentencing for December 2.

* During a revocation hearing, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Frankie D. Davidson, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, the court determined the defendant had violated terms and conditions of shock probation and revoked same, with the defendant to receive credit for time served.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Amber D. Maloy, charged with tampering with physical evidence, drug related offenses and two counts of first degree felony offender, in lieu of revocation, the court ordered the defendant receive a 30-day sanction and operate under a curfew.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Debra Kathleen Polston, charged with burglary-second degree and criminal trespass-first degree, a trial was scheduled for January 28 and pretrial conference for December 2.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Tommy Blevins, charged with criminal trespass-first degree, burglary-second degree and possession of radio that sends/receive police messages, a trial date was scheduled for January 28 and pretrial conference for December 2.

* During arraignment, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Bobby Joe Amonett, charged with theft by deception (cold checks) and second degree persistent felony offender, the defendant did not appear and an order of arrest was issued. The court noted if the defendant was in the hospital, the warrant would be recalled.

Other cases on the docket were continued for various reasons.