Clinton County Bulldog Head Coach Todd Messer and Company took its game on the road to open the season Monday night against Casey County. The Dawgs began 1-0 on the season after pulling out the 56-46 win over the Rebels. Clinton County will be in the Lindle Castle Gymnasium on Friday night for the second of a girls’/boys’ double header against Franklin-Simpson. The Lady Dawgs are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. with the Bulldogs to follow.