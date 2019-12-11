, 55, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Cumberland County Hospital.

He was the son of late Davis Coe and Ida Ruth Pearson Coe. He had lived most of his life in Griffin, Georgia prior to moving to Clinton County, Kentucky, approximately seven years ago. He was of Baptist faith and had worked in the pulpwood industry.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Coe and one sister, Jennifer Bunn.

Survivors include one son, Alan Johnson Coe of Kentucky; one brother, David Wayne Coe of Griffin, Georgia; three sisters, Laura Mae Moody of Manchester, Georgia, Brenda Sue Brown of Barnesville, Georgia, and Carol Marie Williams of Molena, Georgia, along with many friends.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held later in Georgia.

Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Eddie Alan Coe