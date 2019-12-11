Betsy Paull Alexander Rounds

, 82, of Marrowbone, Kentucky passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills, Kentucky.

She was a member of the Marrowbone Presbyterian Church, a graduate of Marrowbone High School and Centre College, and worked at the National Security Agency in Maryland..

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman L. Rounds, brothers, Justin Alexander and James Ledman Alexander, and sisters, Daisy Belle Alexander and Sarah Sanders.

She is survived by her children, Dawn Butler (Chris Torrey) of New Richmond, Ohio, Molly (Jarod) Moore of Cooksville, Maryland, Alex (Rhonda) Rounds of Auburn, Kentucky, and her grandchildren, Lindsay, Jacob, Laura, Austin, Lucas, and Ian.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, December 3, , at the Marrowbone Presbyterian Church in Marrowbone, with Rev. Chris Torrey officiating. Burial was in the Marrowbone Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marrowbone Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 41, Marrowbone, Kentucky 42759 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40504.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

