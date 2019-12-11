Donald Coulter, 87, a resident of Cumberland Valley Manor, Burkesville, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was a former business owner in Albany, operating a television sales and repair outlet.

He was the son of the late Charlie and Lena Shipley Coulter, and was also preceded in death by his brothers and sister, Gene Coulter, James Coulter, and Mary Lucille Coulter.

He is survived by several cousins and special friend and caregiver, Carolyn Beaty.

Services were held Friday, December 6, 2019, at Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, with Bro. Donnie Shelley, officiating. Burial was in the Vans Branch Cemetery in Pickett County, Tennessee.

Arangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.