, 92, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at his residence in Albany, Kentucky.

He was a member of the Shearer Valley Church of Christ in Monticello, Kentucky, a Kentucky Colonel/Admiral, and was in the Navy.

He worked 70 years as a Jewelry/Watchmaker, a Certified Master Horologist, and was a 30-year member on the RECC board in Somerset, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Allen Ballou Shearer and Ladona Myrtle Horton Shearer. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean (Arnwine) Shearer; a son, William Mark Shearer; a brother, Lynn Shearer; two sisters, Allene Ramsey and Lois Sawyer.

He is survived by his son, Kent (Ann) Shearer; a daughter, Donna (David) Butler; a daughter-in-law, Deb Shearer; his grandchildren, Ashley Neathery, Lindsey Padron, Tyler Shearer, Leigh Evans, Lorie Musk, Hunter Shearer, Logan Butler, Troy Butler; 14 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, with many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service for William J. “Bill” Shearer was conducted Monday, December 9, 2019, in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Gordon Shearer officiating. Burial followed in the Brown Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

William J. “Bill” Shearer