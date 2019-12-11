Mark Cross, 62, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Norton’s Hospital, Louisville, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late James A. Cross. and a member of Pikeview Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Parrigin Cross, Albany; his mother, Bennie Cross, Byrdstown, Tennessee; one daughter Courtney (John) Craig, Albany; two sisters Sherrie (Francis) Brown and Jamie (Joey) Claborn; two brothers, Van (Marilyn) Cross, all of Byrdstown, Tennessee; Jeff (Jackie) Cross, Arkansas; three grandchildren: Emery, Claire, Eliza Jane, and Hudson Del Craig.

He was the son-in-law of Betty Parrigin and the late J.C. Parrigin, of Albany.

Services were held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Sullivan and Bro. Jerry Ridge officiating. Burial was in the Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.