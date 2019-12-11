Library is home to plaques listing one-room school teachers

Clinton County Librarian Gayla Duvall is shown handing the last of three plaques to Randall Groce to be installed on the wall of the library’s Hazel Dicken Geneology Room. The plaques list the names of teachers in the one-room rural schools in Clinton County. Prior to consolidation, there were several one-room schools in the county, with most communities having their own school.

The plaques were recently removed from the former central office building, which is now being used as an adult education center.