Christmas On The Square is another huge downtown draw

Temperatures were just about right last Wednesday as events took place that led up to the lighting of the community Christmas Tree on the courthouse lawn.

Hot coco and popcorn was being passed out, kids were following the story book path and several musical selections displayed their talents outside the Clinton County Courthouse just before the lighting of the tree.

The event started around 4 p.m. with the storybook walk around Albany.

Clinton County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences Christy Nuetzmen-Guffey said there were around 350 people who participated in the events last Wednesday.

“We had about 350 participants, but we know that is nowhere close to how many people we had around town,” Nuetzman-Guffey said. “It’s really important that people register not only because it helps us keep track of numbers, but it also lets everyone know what’s going on. We provided a handout at registration with a full list of activities. We heard a few comments that people weren’t aware of things like the scavenger hunt, but it may be because they didn’t make it to the registration tent.”

All in all, Nuetzman-Guffey said she thought everyone who came out had a great time.

“I think people thoroughly enjoyed the event. People spent time visiting our local businesses as they participated in the children’s storybook walk, window decorating contest, and the digital scavenger hunt. It was great to see that much hustle and bustle around town,” Nuetzman-Guffey said. “It warmed my heart seeing all smiles, hearing people talking and laughing, spending time together as families, and visiting one another. We appreciate all the businesses staying open late and being so supportive of the event.”

Just before the lighting, the Albany Elementary School Choir, as well as Thomas Oesterreicher and Evan and Loren Little volunteered to showcase their talent with several Christmas songs.

“I’m pretty sure every phone around was snapping pictures and recording their performance. We appreciate Rodney and Paula Little providing sound equipment for the musical performances,” Nuetzman-Guffey said. “Bro. Jim England shared a wonderful message about the true meaning of Christmas with the crowd. Those who listened really appreciated what he had to share.”

Despite having last year’s event canceled due to rain and colder weather, this year’s event seems to be a perfect afternoon to walk around the streets of Albany.

“We know selecting the date is always going to be a challenge. I know some have asked about having the event on the weekend and of course the most feasible option is for it to be held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday because the event isn’t just about the tree lighting it’s about business promotion, the storybook walk, community engagement, and more.,” Nuetzman-Guffey said. “We know we have a lot of folks out of town during that time as well. Our committee just has to plan for what seems most feasible and hope it works for the majority. We welcome new people to join us to plan for the 2020 event.”

Nuetzman-Guffey also noted that The Fig Leaf was the winner of the 2019 Christmas on the Square Window Decorating Contest. Owner Donnie Ferrill has won the contest every year thus far.

She said if anyone wants to give suggestions or volunteer for next year’s event, feel free to contact the extension office at 606-387-5404.

Top photo, the Albany Elementary School Choir was one of several musical selections to showcase their talent Wednesday night during the Lighting of the Community Christmas Tree. Above right, Loren and Evan Little played several songs before the tree was lit up on the courthouse lawn last Wednesday night, as did Thomas Oesterreicher,shown above left.