Lady Dawgs gave Monroe a run, fall 53-51





The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs dropped three games this week, with the first one coming by only inches to Monroe County, 53-51. The other two games were decided by a larger margin with Metcalfe County defeating the Lady Dawgs, 66-30 and Greenwood winning, 64-37.

Clinton County 37

Greenwood 64

Clinton County played host to Greenwood on Saturday, December 14 to 4th Region rival Greenwood.

Greenwood got off to a fast start with a quick 9-0 run.

By the end of the first quarter, Clinton County had bounced back somewhat and cut the lead to five points, 14-9.

During the second quarter, Greenwood again started off red hot with a 15-0 run during most of the quarter.

The Lady Dawgs only recorded two points, a field goal hit by Makenzie Cope with 10 seconds on the clock before the half, 31-11.

The second half wasn’t much better for the Lady Dawgs as Greenwood was just too much to handle on offense.

Clinton County did score 11 points in the third quarter, but Greenwood put up 19 to reach a 49-22 third quarter score.

The final quarter is where the Lady Dawgs made its biggest stride as Clinton County started to add points to the scoreboard.

Both teams scored 15 points in the final period to reach a final score of 64-49.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Moons 14

Young 7

Daniels 6

Cope 5

Sutton 2

Little 2

Turner 1

Clinton County 30

Metcalfe 66

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs traveled to Metcalfe County Friday night to take on the Lady Hornets for its first regular season district game of the season.

The Lady Bulldogs started off on the slow side trailing 8-0 early, but put together an 11-4 run to cut the lead to one point during the first quarter, 12-11.

Metcalfe County then hit a field goal to move up by three, 14-11, but Clinton County then hit a field goal to cut the lead to one, 14-13.

The Lady Hornets scored another field goal to move up by three points, but a three pointer by Abbi Young tied the score at 16 to end the first quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, Clinton County’s Landree Moons hit one of two from the foul line to put the Lady DawgS up by one point, 17-16.

Metcalfe County went to the line and tied the score on one of two, but a three pointer by Clinton County put the Lady Dawgs up by three points, 20-17.

From that point on it was all Metcalfe County as the Lady Hornets put together a 19-4 run to finish the half with a 39-24 lead.

Clinton County only posted two points in the third quarter to Metcalfe County’s 17 to trail, 56-26.

During the fourth quarter, both teams scored only four points to reach a final score of 60-30.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Young 10

Cope 6

Moons 5

Sutton 4

Daniels 3

Turner 2

Clinton County 51

Monroe County 53

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs played host to Monroe County on Tuesday night of last week.

Clinton County started off slow, trailing 4-0, then cutting the lead to one point on a three pointer by Ashton Daniels, 4-3.

Monroe County extended its lead to seven on a three pointer, but a field goal by Daniels cut the lead to two points, 7-5.

At the 2:53 mark, Moons went to the line and hit one of two to cut the lead to one before Monroe County went on a 4-0 run to lead, 11-6.

With four seconds remaining, Moons hit a field goal to cut the lead to three, but a last second shot by Monroe County put the Lady Falcons up by five at the end of one, 13-8.

During the second quarter, Monroe County continued to add points to the board by putting together a 9-2 run to lead, 22-10.

From this point to the end of the second quarter, Clinton County dug in and managed to put together a 13-2 run to cut the lead to one point at the half, 24-23.

During the second half, Monroe County quickly added a basket to add cushion to its lead, 26-23. Cassie Thompson hit a free throw to cut the lead to two points, but Monroe County hit a field goal and a three pointer to put the Lady Falcons up by six, 31-24.

At the 5:28 mark, Moons hit one of two from the line, followed by a field goal to cut the lead to four points, 31-27.

Monroe County hit a three pointer to extend its lead to nine, but a three pointer by Moons cut the lead back to six points, 37-31.

With a minute remaining, Monroe County got back up by 10 points, 41-31, but Clinton County’s Young, Moons and Thompson added five points to cut the lead to five, 41-36.

Monroe County hit a field goal as the quarter ended to reach a seven point lead to end the third, 43-37.

To start the fourth quarter, Monroe County hit a field goal to extend its lead to nine points, 45-36.

Moons came back and added a field goal, but a three pointer by Monroe County gave the Lady Falcons a 10 point lead with 5:28 remaining in the game, 48-38.

From that point on, Clinton County started inching its way back into the game, never quitting and never giving up.

A 6-0 run by the Lady Dawgs cut the lead to four points, 48-44 with 1:29 on the clock.

Monroe County hit a field goal to move up by six points, but two free throws by Sara Turner cut the lead back to four points, 50-46.

Cope went to the line and hit one of two to move to within three, 50-47, but Monroe County hit one of two from the line to move back up by four points with 27 seconds remaining in the game.

With 14 seconds on the clock, Moons hit a bouncer on the rim to cut the lead to two points, 51-49. Monroe County quickly scored and put the Lady Falcons up by four with 10 seconds remaining. With the final seconds ticking away, Cope put in a last second field goal to cut the lead to two points, but time had expired leaving the Lady Dawgs with the two point loss, 53-51.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Moons 16

Young 13

Daniels 10

Turner 5

Cope 3

Thompson 2

Sutton 2

Clinton County was back in action on Tuesday at home against Cumberland County (too late for press deadline) and will be on the road before the Christmas Holiday in McCreary County for the Arby’s Holiday Classic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ashton Daniels drove the lane Tuesday night against Monroe County at home for two of her 10 total points. Clinton County lost the game by two points, 53-51.

Cassie Thompson shot the ball from the baseline during the first half against Monroe County Tuesday night of last week.