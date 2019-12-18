Dawgs win two, fall to Greenwood at home Saturday





The Clinton County Bulldogs finished last week with a 2-1 record with wins against Monroe County and Metcalfe County, but falling to Greenwood at home on Saturday.

Before Clinton County’s game against Cumberland County on Tuesday night (too late for press deadline), Clinton County is 4-2 on the year.

Clinton County 53

Greenwood 60

The Bulldogs played host to 4th Region rival Greenwood on Saturday in a game that saw some ups and downs for the Dawgs.

In the first quarter, Greenwood jumped out early with a quick three pointer, but a field goal by Bryson Cross cut the lead to one point with 5:47 on the clock.

Greenwood then hit another three pointer to move ahead by four points, followed by two back-to-back field goals for an eight point lead, 10-2.

Clinton County went one for seven in the first six minutes of the game, but heated up a little when Caleb Guffey made a field goal to cut the lead to six points, 10-4.

Greenwood hit a field goal with 1:40 remaining in the quarter, but Nick Delk cut the lead to six on a field goal with 1:23 on the clock to finish the quarter down, 12-6.

At the start of the second quarter, the Dawgs fell even more behind as its offense was almost non-existent.

The Gators put together a 10-3 run up to the 2:34 mark to move ahead 22-11.

Clinton County would only finish the half with three more points, all coming from Chase Stines, as Clinton County headed into the locker room at the half down, 27-14.

The third quarter went much the same way for Clinton County who struggled from the offensive end of the floor.

Greenwood continued to add points to the board throughout the third quarter. Clinton County found itself down by 16 points with 4:17 on the clock when a free throw by Stines, followed by back-to-back three pointers by Evan Dearborn, cut the lead to nine points, 35-26.

Greenwood jumped back up by 16 points with 25 seconds remaining in the quarter, but a three pointer by Nick Brown to finish the period cut the lead to 13 to start the fourth quarter, 46-33.

Greenwood opened the final quarter with a field goal to move up by 15 points.

Guffey then hit a field goal to cut that lead back to 13, but Greenwood hit one of two from the line to take back a point, 49-35.

At the 4:24 mark, Clinton County started a run with Stines hitting two from the foul line, Delk hitting one from the foul line, Brown with a three pointer, Stines with two more free throws and a field goal by Delk to get back in the game and cut the lead to five points, 50-45 with 1:42 on the clock.

Despite the hard effort to claw its way back into the game, Clinton County wouldn’t get any closer as Greenwood stayed strong from the foul line, hitting eight of eight to finish the game.

Clinton County lost the contest by a final score of, 60-53.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Stines 19

Delk 9

Brown 7

Dearborn 6

Guffey 4

Cross 4

Tallent 4

Clinton County 53

Metcalfe County 49

Clinton County traveled to Metcalfe County on Friday night for the first game of the first round of regular season district games of the 2019-2020 season.

Clinton County started off slow against the Hornets as Metcalfe County held a lead for the biggest part of the first quarter.

Both teams were neck and neck through the first eight minutes of play and were knotted up at 13 to start the second quarter.

During the second quarter, both teams were very cold on offense with Metcalfe County scoring 10 points during the period to Clinton County’s four. The Dawgs trailed at the half, 23-17.

To start the third quarter, Brown hit two free throws to cut the lead to four points, but a three pointer by the Hornets gave Metcalfe County a seven point lead, 26-19.

Dearborn then hit back-to-back three pointers to cut the lead to one point, 26-25, but Metcalfe County answered with back-to-back field goals to move up six points, 31-25.

Stines hit a field goal to get to within four points, 31-27, but the Dawgs saw trouble when the Hornets went on a 5-0 run to move up by 11 points with 1:50 on the clock.

Clinton County cut the lead to four points at the end of the period on a three point play, two field goals and two free throws, 40-36.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Clinton County battled back and took its first lead of the game, 41-40, and continued to outscore the Hornets over the next several minutes.

With 2:30 on the clock, Metcalfe County cut the lead to one point on one free throw, 46-45, but a layup by Brown put the Dawgs up by three points with 38 seconds remaining.

Guffey was fouled after grabbing a rebound when he hit both free throws to put the Dawgs up by five, 50-45.

With 13 seconds left, Metcalfe County hit a field goal to cut the lead to three points, but Clinton County stayed strong from the line in the closing seconds to take the district win, 53-49.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Stines 21

Dearborn 11

Guffey 8

Brown 6

Cross 5

Delk 2

Clinton County 68

Monroe County 49

Clinton County opened its week with a home game against former 16th District opponent Monroe County.

The Falcons, while still a 4th Region rival, moved out of the 16th District more than a decade ago, but still remain a good rival game played both home and away during the seasons.

Tuesday night’s game against the Falcons started off at a good pace for the Dawgs, but slowed up as the quarter went along.

At the end of the first quarter, Clinton County was tied at 14 with the Falcons.

Monroe County took the lead early in the second quarter with a field goal, but a three pointer by Cross, one of his three for the game, gave the lead back to Clinton County, 17-16.

Monroe County answered with a field goal to regain the lead, but a basket by Stines at the 5:35 mark put the Dawgs up by one, 19-18.

The Falcons hit a field goal on the next possession to regain the lead, but a 10-0 run by the Dawgs that started with a field goal by Delk, two free throws by Guffey, followed by field goals by Stines and Guffey and a three pointer to top it off by Brown put the Dawgs in the locker room at the half with a 10 point lead, 30-20.

The third quarter saw Clinton County maintaining its lead. Monroe County did get to within seven at one point, but Clinton County managed to extend its lead to 12 by the end of the third period, 44-32.

The final quarter was just a formality for Clinton County as the Dawgs added to its lead throughout the eight minute period. Clinton County scored 24 points in the final quarter compared to Monroe County’s 17 in order to give the Dawgs a 19 point lead by the final buzzer, 68-49.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Stines 16

Guffey 15

Brown 12

Cross 11

Dearborn 9

Delk 2

Melton 2

Tucker 1

Clinton County was back in action this week as the Dawgs hosted Cumberland County on Tuesday (too late for press deadline) and host its Twin Lakes Holiday Classic starting on Friday. A complete list and schedule of the tournament can be found elsewhere in this week’s edition.

Chase Stines drove the lane and put up a shot in the first half against Monroe County on Tuesday night of last week. Stines finished the game with 16 points.

Caleb Guffey made a spin move inside the lane to put up a field goal during Clinton County’s game against Monroe County last Tuesday night at The Castle. Clinton County won the game and Guffey finished with 15 points.

Evan Dearborn put up a three pointer against Monroe County Tuesday night. Clinton County won the game by a final of, 68-49. Dearborn finished with nine points.