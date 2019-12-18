South Kentucky RECC People Fund grants awarded

South Kentucky RECC has awarded People Fund grants to 12 worthy community organizations. The People Fund was started in 2004 at the request of members who wanted to financially help meet community needs not met by other agencies or resources. Receiving grants in Clinton County were Clinton County Middle School Lunch Bunch and Clinton County Middle School Ag Club.

Above, Clinton County Middle School teacher Brandon Pharis, far left, and teacher Ashley Hardin, far right, and Clinton County Middle Ag students accept a People Fund grant from SKRECC Line Technician Brandon Lester. The group is going to use the grant to help purchase a composting bin, garden tool set and a cultivator.

At right, South Kentucky RECC Line Technician Brandon Lester presents a People Fund grant to Clinton Middle School faculty member Presley Sutton. The grant is slated for the middle school Lunch Bunch. They will use the monies to repair tables for the group to meet, as well as to help build healthy relations with children who might not normally get this experience.

To date, approximately 3,300 SKRECC members are participating in The People Fund, which allows the co-op members to “round up” their electric bills to the nearest dollar, with an average of 50 cents per participating member being contributed each month to the program. The most that it could cost a member is $11.88 each year.

Members interested in participating in The People Fund and rounding up their bill can sign up through the South Kentucky RECC member portal at www.skrecc.com. Click the link below The People Fund heading to sign up your account(s) instantly. Members can also get an application from their South Kentucky RECC office or by calling their local office.

Any organization that wishes to apply for a grant can get an application on the SKRECC website at www.skrecc.com under the Programs and Services Menu item. The next application deadline is January 31.