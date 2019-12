Ruthie Sue Atwell and her mother heard a loud “boom” Monday night during a thunderstorm that produced extreme wind gusts, but after looking out the front door to investigate, could never see any problems. The next morning, they discovered what had happened when they saw this large tree in their back yard that had been blown over by the winds. The tree barely missed their house, which is located on the Old Burkesville Road, near the intersection with Pineview Drive, in west Albany.