Traditional Christmas Greeting sections included this week publishing schedule to be altered next two weeks

The Clinton County News will be operating on an altered schedule for the next two weeks, due to the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.

This week’s Clinton County News contains our annual Christmas Greetings special sections, chock full of Letters to Santa from our youngest residents and students in Clinton County. These special sections also include Christmas greetings to our readers from a host of local advertisors, both retail, professionals and individuals.

For the next two weeks, our publication schedule will be considerably altered so that our NEWS family can spend time off with our families.

Because of how the Christmas and New Year’s holidays fall within the calendar, the next two issues of the Clinton County News will be published on alternate days.

Next week’s Clinton County News will be printed and distributed to the local news stands and into the U.S. Postal system on Monday, December 23.

The deadline for news and advertisements for next week’s issue will be Thursday, December 19 at 1:00 p.m.

The office of the Clinton County News will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, December 24 and 25. We will be open on Thursday, December 26.

The schedule for the following week will be similar as well, due to the New Year’s holiday.

The deadline for news and advertisements for that issue will be Thursday, December 26 at 1:00 p.m.

That issue will be printed and distributed to the localnewsstands and into the U.S. Postal system on Monday, ecember 30.

We will be closed Tuesday, December 31, and Wednesday, January 1.

We will reopen on Thursday, January 2, 2020, and will finally (hopefully) be back on a regular schedule for the rest of the new year.

The Clinton County News staff would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our readers and advertisers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and we look forward to being your source for reliable news about Albany and Clinton County in 2020.

Happy Holidays!