Stockton is new school board chair

Clinton County Board of Education held its final meeting of the 2019 calendar year on Monday, December 16 with all members present, and a new board chairperson in place.

Early into the meeting, board chairman Kevin Marcum tenured his resignation as chairman of the board, but will remain as a board member.

Marcum noted he had said when he first took the position he would do it for a year and said he felt being chairman took away from his being able to better serve students, which was his top priority.

After the resignation was given to vice-chairman Gary Norris, a motion was made to accept the resignation and appoint Leslie Stockton to serve as board chairperson. Norris will remain as vice-chair.

Stockton began conducted the meeting immediately after her appointment was voted on.

The meeting opened with a moment of inspiration given by local businessman and civic leader Hunter Shearer, who discussed, among other things, the importance of the work the school board and superintendent does in leading the way for our most valuable assets, our children, spouses and families.

Shearer said he felt the board was doing a good job and also expressed his appreciation to them for allowing the “In God We Trust” signs being placed on school buildings.

Further, he noted that board members, like his late grandfather William “Bill” Shearer who had just passed away recently, led by example, like his late grandfather always had.

The board then recognized husband and wife teachers Reshea and Jordan Fillingham, who recently both achieved their National Board Certification.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson then gave the monthly activity report, noting that beginning next year, “We Over Me” shirts would be awarded to school district employees who went above and beyond their regular work in helping out students and the district.

He also discussed Instructional Walkthroughs where other schools would bring people into the local district and vice versa to see what and how other districts are doing to teach and educate their students. He said there were already contracts in place with Monroe and Cumberland counties.

He also announced that Virgil Malone, a huge CCHS Bulldog supporter who left school in his sophomore year decades ago to join the military, would be presented his high school diploma at last Tuesday night’s basketball games. More details on that honor will be published in next week’s Clinton County News.

Finance Director Mike Reeves then gave the monthly finance report, noting the Energy Savings Contract was finally complete and awaiting bond issue. He also noted the first tax collections were coming in and in January, the board would have to begin looking seriously at next year’s draft budget.

The draft is an initial indication of how finances may proceed throughout the school year, but Clinton and other districts are concerned about lower student enrollment and the effects it may have on state funding for local school districts.

Enrollment in Clinton County continues to be down over 80 students at this time of the year compared to the same number enrolled in the district last year.

Director of Pupil Personnel Julie York gave the monthly attendance report for the fourth month of school, which ran from October 30 through November 26.

Average Daily Attendance was down only slightly for the same month a year ago, standing at 93.56 compared to 94 even last year.

Albany Elementary again had the highest ADA at 94.77 for the month while the high school again showed the most improved at 91.93 for the month.

The board also approved the 2020 board meeting schedule, which mirrors the past year’s meeting calendar. Board work sessions, for the most part, will be held on the third Thursday of the month and regular business meeting, unless otherwise noted, on the third Monday of each month, all at the Central Office at 5 p.m.

On a motion by Norris, the board voted to establish a certified teaching position at the Early Childhood Center for students with special needs.

They also voted to declare an emergency position for the ECC for a fourth classroom teacher, with a qualified teacher to hopefully be qualified under new guidelines by the start of the 2020-21 school year.

The board, on a motion by Bobbi Bair, voted to approve a non-resident pupil contract with Glasgow schools and on a motion by Norris, approved second and final reading of an amendment to the absences and excuses policies that will allow students with a high number of absences to be allowed to make up class work assignments.

The board, on a motion by Sue Irwin, approved the annual assurances for the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers.

The board then approved, on a motion by Marcum, the school calendar committee, which makes recommendations submitted to the board for the make-up of each year’s school calendar.

DPP York noted the committee must consist of one principal, one district administrator, one board member, two parents, one elementary teacher, one middle or high school teacher, two classified employees and two community members from the local Chamber of Commerce, business community or Tourism Commission.

The calendar committee consists of Angela Sloan (CCMS principal); Julie York (school administrator); Kevin Marcum (board member); April Speck and Stacey Smith (parents); Cindy Wallace (elementary teacher); Presley Sutton (middle/high school teacher); Amy Cecil and Tracie Brown (classified personnel); and Jill Lawson and Sherry Poore (community leaders).

Also on a motion by Marcum, the board approved the CDIP (Community District Improvement Plan) and prior to adjourning, approved consent items of previous meeting minutes, subsequent disbursements, payment of bills and school trips/schedules.

With no public comments being made, the 43-minute meeting was then adjourned.

The next work session/meeting of the school board will be held Thursday, January 16 at 5 p.m. at the Central Office and is open to the general public.