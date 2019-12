The CCHS Bulldog Battallion JROTC Rifle Team competed in a district Competition at Clarkrange on December 16. This was the last competition for the year and the Bulldogs brought home third place. Congrats to all the shooters.

Team members are shown in the top photo, from left to right: C/2LT Mason, C/CPT Longwell (Team Captain), C/MAJ Turner, C/1SG Shelton and C/CSM Wallace.

Below, a photo of the shooters during a portion of the competition.