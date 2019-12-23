Free throws get W for Dawgs





The Clinton County Bulldogs played host to the Panthers of Cumberland County on Tuesday of last week and despite the Panthers making a run at the end of the game, Clinton County held on to win, 67-54.

The Dawgs started off slow, but picked up its offense around the six minute mark when Chase Stines drove the lane and converted a layup into a three point play, 7-4.

Clinton County then put together a 10-2 run and led 17-6 at the 1:30 mark.

Cumberland County would add two baskets to its score by the end of the quarter. The Bulldogs added two baskets as well for a 21-10 lead over the Panthers after the first quarter.

The second quarter was more of the same from the Bulldogs. Clinton County was able to score at will and its defense held the Panthers to a slow drip offensively.

At the 1:23 mark in the second quarter, Nick Delk hit a three pointer to put the Dawgs up by 17 points, 37-20.

Both teams would finish the quarter by adding five points to the board for a halftime score of 42-25.

The third quarter was a bit confusing for fans who were in attendance, because the Dawgs came out of the locker room at half time and were a completely different team.

Defense wasn’t the main focus on the minds of the Dawgs and it showed as Cumberland County made a run and got a little too close for comfort.

Cumberland County came out at halftime and put together an 18-6 run and cut the Dawgs’ lead to three points with 1:45 on the clock, 48-45.

Fans were starting to get a little nervous as this game was a reminder of the Franklin-Simpson game played at home where the Dawgs lost a 26 point lead only to lose by one, only this time it was a district game and the win/loss status will determine how seeding is figured at the end of the season.

Stines finished the quarter with two field goals to put the Dawgs back up by eight and add a little bit of breathing room to start the fourth quarter.

Cumberland County started the fourth quarter with a three pointer to cut the lead to five points. Stines hit one of two from the line, 20 of 28 for the game, but the Panthers answered with a field goal to cut the lead to four at the 6:45 mark, 54-50.

Both teams traded baskets to make the score 56-52 when Evan Dearborn put up a shot and was fouled, sending him to the line to complete the three point play, 59-52, at the 5:04 mark.

For the remaining five minutes of the game, Cumberland County would only score two points as the Dawgs posted eight points, all coming from the free throw line.

As the final buzzer sounded, Clinton County had held on to win by a final score of 67-54, marking the 27th straight time Clinton County has defeated Cumberland County. The last time Clinton County lost to Cumberland County was during the district tournament in 2009.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Stines 30

Delk 13

Brown 9

Guffey 6

Cross 4

Dearborn 3

Hay 2

The Dawgs were back in action for the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic last week (too late for press deadline) and will be featured in next week’s edition.

Nick Brown got close to the rim to put this basket in during the first half against Cumberland County last week.

Bryson Cross went down the lane for a layup during Clinton County’s home game against Cumberland County last Tuesday. Clinton County won the game, 67-54.