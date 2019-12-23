Lady Dawgs win first game of the season





The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs, under the direction of first year Head Coach Ansley Nelson, won its first game of the season Tuesday night at The Castle against Cumberland County, 54-49.

The Lady Dawgs started out slow with only a three pointer by Abbi Young to show for in the first 4:15 of the game. Cumberland County led 9-3 before Ashton Daniels chimed in from three point range to cut the lead to three, 9-6. Cumberland County finished the quarter with the lead, 13-6.

During the second quarter, signs of life began to show from the Lady Dawgs as its defense stepped up a notch or two and shots started to fall.

The Lady Dawgs fell behind by nine points at the 2:57 mark, 24-15, before putting together a 7-0 run with a foul shot by Aysha Sutton, a three pointer by Daniels and a three pointer by Young at the buzzer to cut the lead to two points, 24-22 at the half.

The second half was a much better effort from the Lady Dawgs as they picked up where they left off in the first half.

Young came out and knocked down a three pointer during the first possession to give the Lady Dawgs its first lead of the game, 25-24.

Cumberland County answered with a field goal to regain the lead, but a foul shot and a field goal by Landree Moons put the Lady Dawgs up by two points, 28-26 with 5:23 on the clock.

At the 5:06 mark, Cumberland County tied the score, but a three pointer by Moons put the Dawgs up by three on the next possession, 31-28.

Cumberland County eventually tied the score at 31 with 2:12 on the clock. Both teams hit two foul shots during the final two minutes of the period to finish the quarter tied at 33 with one quarter to go.

During the fourth quarter, Clinton County started off on a high note as Moons took the lead on a field goal, 35-33. Cumberland County again tied the score, but a three pointer by Young, followed by two free throws by Makenzie Cope gave the Lady Dawgs its largest lead yet, 40-35.

At the 6:07 mark, Cumberland County hit a free throw to cut the lead to four, but a field goal by Moons put the Lady Dawgs up by six points, 42-36.

The Lady Panthers then made a run and cut the lead to one point, 42-41 with 4:44 remaining in the game.

Moons went to the line and knocked down two free throws to put the Lady Dawgs back up by three, but a basket by the Lady Panthers cut the lead back to one at the 3:04 mark, 44-43.

Both teams traded baskets for a couple of minutes and Cumberland County did regain the lead at the 1:59 mark, 47-46.

Cope made a field goal and two free throws to take back the lead, 50-47, with 1:05 on the clock.

The Lady Panthers went to the foul line and hit one of two, to cut the lead to two, and so did Moons on the other end of the floor to put the Lady Dawgs up by three, 51-48, with 40 seconds remaining in the game.

Cumberland County went to the foul line on the next possession to make the first of two free throws. On the missed second free throw, Sara Turner was fouled on the rebound, sending her to the line for two shots. Turner hits one of two from the line to put the Lady Dawgs up by three, 52-49.

To finish the game, Cope was fouled with eight seconds remaining. She hit both free throws to seal the deal for the Lady Dawgs to grab the 54-49 win over the Lady Panthers, its first win of the season.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Moons 15

Young 15

Daniels 12

Cope 9

Sutton 2

Turner 1

Clinton County was back in action last week to play in the Arby’s Holiday Classic at McCreary Central (too late for press deadline). Those games and highlights will be featured in next week’s edition of the Clinton County News.

After Christmas, the Lady Dawgs will be at home to play host to several teams in the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic. A complete schedule of games can be found in this week’s edition.

Ashton Daniels went up for a shot Tuesday night against Cumberland County. Daniels finished with 12 points, hitting four three pointers on the night.

Aysha Sutton drove the lane in the first half Tuesday night against Cumberland County. The Lady Dawgs came from behind to pull off the 54-49 win, its first of the season and first win for Ansley Nelson as a head coach.

Makenzie Cope drove the lane to put up a shot during Clinton County home game against Cumberland County on Tuesday night. The Lady Dawgs won the game, bringing its district record to 1-1 on the year. Cope finished with nine points.