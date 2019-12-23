Georgia C. York, 83, Mount Blanchard, Ohio, passed away on December 11, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care Center.

She was born to the late Otha and Dahlia (Ballew) Stearns in Albany, Kentucky.

She was also preceded in death by her husband J.C. York

She lived 60 years in Kokomo, retired from General Motors, was a member of the Macedonia Christian Church, and a 50 year member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 108.

She is survived by three children, Todd (Tammy) York, Mt. Blanchard, Ohio; Tim (Della) York, Bowling Green, Ohio; Taria Emerson, Findlay, Ohio; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a sister, Cressie Prince.

A family service will be held at Aaron’s Chapel Church in Albany, on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Johnny Davis officiating.

Memorial contributions in Georgia’s name may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840 or Alzheimer’s Association, NW Ohio Chapter, 480 W. Dussel Drive, Suite 150, Maumee, Ohio 43537.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany has provided the death notice.