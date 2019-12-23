Kenneth “Chuck” Conner, 76, passed away Tuesday, December 17, at The Medical Center Albany.

He was the son of the late Ewell B. and Rosa E Tallent Conner.

He was the brother of the late Keith Conner, A.V. Conner, Ewell Conner, Jean Stearns and Gay Davis.

Several other relatives and friends also survive.

Conner was a well known oil business, political and sports figure in Clinton County and was the Clinton County High School basketball leading career points scorer record holder for over 50 years.

A graduate of 1962, he was a member of the Clinton County High School basketball team that earned a trip to the KHSAA Sweet 16. He was inducted into the CCHS Basketball Wall of Fame in 1999.

A closed family burial was held following his death.