Lady Dawgs get OT win against Henry Co.





The Lady Dawgs hosted the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic right here in Clinton County December 26-28.

Clinton County’s first game of the tournament came Thursday night against Henry County.

Friday’s and Saturday’s games will be published in next week’s edition as they were too late for press deadline for this week.

Clinton County 48

Henry County 40

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs pulled off an impressive win Thursday night in its opening round of the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic with an overtime win, 48-40.

During the first quarter, Clinton County and Henry County both struggled on the offensive end of the floor.

Clinton County scored only four field goals in the first quarter leading by one, 8-7.

During the second quarter, Ashton Daniels hit a three pointer to start the period and put the Lady Dawgs up by four, but Henry County came back and tied the score at 11.

Landree Moons and Abbi Young made baskets to put the Lady Dawgs up 15-11, followed by a comeback by Henry County with a field goal and a free throw for a halftime score of 15-14 in favor of the Lady Dawgs.

At the start of the second half, Henry County took the lead on a field goal, but Braylee Mann hit a field goal to take back the lead by one, 17-16.

Henry County tied the score on a free throw, 17-17.

The remainder of the quarter was back and forth up until the 2:50 mark when Henry County took the lead on a field goal, 23-21. The Lady Cats led the rest of the third quarter and finished the period with a four point advantage, 27-23.

Daniels opened up the final quarter with a three pointer to cut the lead to one point at the 7:07 mark.

Henry County added a field goal to put the Lady Cats back up by three, 29-26. Cassie Thompson hit a basket to get to within one, but another field goal by Henry County put the Lady Cats up by three, 31-28.

Daniels again knocked down a three pointer to tie the score at 31 at the four minute mark. Henry County then pushed harder and took a four point lead with 2:29 remaining in the game, 35-31.

Both teams swapped foul shots for a score of 36-32 in favor of the Lady Cats at the 1:38 mark.

Moons hit another free throw to get to within three points at the 1:28 mark and Daniels nailed a three pointer with a minute remaining to tie the score at 36.

During the final 30 seconds of regulation, both teams swapped baskets and neither team hit a shot at the buzzer to win forcing an overtime period, 38-38.

During the short four minute overtime period, it was all Clinton County as the Lady Dawgs managed to put up 10 points and held Henry County to only two. Moons scored six during the quarter and Young scored the other four to take the win and go 1-0 in the tournament, 48-40.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Moons 20

Daniels 12

Young 8

Thompson 3

Mann 3

Cope 2

Clinton County was back in action on Friday night against South Oldham. On Saturday, the Lady Dawgs played Wayne County at 10:30. Those games and highlights will be in next week’s issue of the Clinton County News.

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs traveled to McCreary County to play in the Arby’s Holiday Classic December 20 through December 23.

Clinton County played four games in as many days including games against Garrard County, Pulaski County, Shelby County and McCreary County.

Clinton County 53

McCreary County 68

The Clinton County Lady Dawgs finished the Arby’s Holiday Classic on Monday by playing against the host of the tournament, McCreary County.

McCreary County got out to an early lead on the Lady Dawgs with a first quarter score of 14-8.

The Lady Dawgs put up nine points in the second quarter while McCreary County again posted 14 for a halftime score of, 28-17.

In the third quarter, both teams found the offensive side in them as McCreary County scored 26 points in the eight minute period and the Lady Dawgs put up 20 points. At the end of the third, Clinton County trailed, 54-37.

During the final quarter, Clinton County outscored McCreary County 16-14, but the damage had already been done as McCreary County held on to win by a final score of, 68-53.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Young 18

Daniels 11

Moons 10

Mann 6

Sutton 4

Turner 2

Cope 2

Clinton County 40

Shelby County 54

Clinton County played Shelby County on Sunday, December 22.

Shelby County jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter by putting up 22 points compared to Clinton County’s six.

During the final three quarters, Clinton County held its own and played well against Shelby County.

In the second quarter, Clinton was outscored 16-12, for a 38-17 halftime score.

As the second half got underway, the Lady Dawgs held strong on defense and only allowed Shelby County to score six points during the eight minutes of play. Clinton County put up 11 points during the quarter for a 44-29 third quarter score.

As the fourth quarter rolled around, Clinton County again outscored Shelby County, 11-10, but the first quarter score was too much for Clinton County to overcome as Shelby County won by a final score of, 54-40.

“We played so hard this game,” Head Coach Ansley Nelson said. “Take away the first quarter and we win. Our full court defensive pressure was really intense.”

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Young 15

Cope 9

Moons 7

Mann 5

Daniels 2

Sutton 2

Clinton County 34

Pulaski County 65

During the second game of the Arby’s Holiday Classic at McCreary County, the Lady Dawgs took on 12th Region opponent Pulaski County.

The Lady Maroons took the lead early with a 21-6 first quarter score.

During the second quarter, Clinton County scored 12 points to Pulaski County’s 13 for a halftime score of 34-18.

The third quarter was much like the first quarter with Pulaski County putting up 20 points compared to Clinton County’s five points.

At the end of the third quarter, Pulaski County led 54-23.

During the final quarter, Clinton County again outscored Pulaski County, 11-9, but the scores in the first and third quarters were too much and Clinton County couldn’t recover.

The Lady Dawgs lost the contest by a final score of, 65-34.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Cope 13

Moons 11

Daniels 3

Young 3

Harlan 2

Turner 2

Clinton County 43

Garrard County 71

Clinton County faced Garrard County in the first game of the Arby’s Holiday Classic in McCreary County on Friday December 20.

Things didn’t start off well for the Lady Dawgs as Garrard County took a commanding lead in the first quarter, 21-5.

Not much changed in the second quarter as Clinton County managed to put nine points on the board, but Garrard County posted 19 for the period for a halftime lead of, 40-14.

Clinton County began to show signs of life in the third quarter as the Lady Dawgs posted 20 points against Garrard County.

Garrard County put up 16 of their own and continued to lead the game, 56-34.

During the final period, Garrard County put up 15 points while the Lady Dawgs posted only nine.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Clinton County had lost the game by a final score of, 71-43.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Moons 10

Young 9

Daniels 6

Sutton 5

Cope 4

Mann 4

Thompson 3

Pierce 2

Landree Moons put up a shot in the lane during the first half against Henry County in the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic on Thursday night. Moons finished with 20 points.

Cassie Thompson drove the lane during Clinton County’s game against Henry County. The Lady Bulldogs won the game in overtime, 48-40. Thompson finished the game with three points.

Makenzie Cope and Abbi Young put on some full court pressure during the first half against Henry County on Thursday’s opening round game of the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic.