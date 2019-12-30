Carl Andrew Smith, 67, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his residence.

He was the son of the late Robert and Mae Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Claborn Smith; two daughters, Brandy Vaughn, of Monticello, Kentucky, and Crystal Rodriquez, Somerset, Kentucky; two sons, Andy Smith, Lexington, Kentucky, and Nathan Smith, Shelbyville, Kentucky; four sisters, Sallie Young, Monticello, Kentucky, Sue Braswell and Betty Foster, Albany, and June Turner, Springfield, Kentucky; and five grandchildren.

Services were held Saturday, December 21, with Bro. Tony Bolling and Bro. Shane Smith officiating. Burial was in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.