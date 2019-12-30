Saundra Gay Gibson Wright

, 56, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at The Medical Center of Albany.

She was a member of the Albany Independent Baptist Church and was a retired teacher having taught 29 years in the Clinton County School System.

She was the daughter of the late James William Gibson and Julia Carolyn Brown.

In addition to her mother, Julia (Clarence) Brown, she is survived by her daughter, Brooke Wright (Matthew Brown); a brother, Steve Gibson; half sister, Bobbi Carol Gibson; stepbrothers ,Jeff Brown, Gail Brown, and Bobby Brown.

The funeral service was Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Melvin Daniels officiating. Burial was in the Clear Fork Church Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com

