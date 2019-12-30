, 81, of Martinsville, Indiana, formerly of Celina, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Magnolia Healthcare in Avon, Indiana,

He was born in Celina, Tennessee, the son of Charlie Martin and Lucy Jane (Watson) Daniel. He attended Rock Springs Church of Christ and was an assembly worker for General Motors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Nell Kerr Daniel; infant brothers, Weslie Daniel and Leslie Daniel; sister, Dorothy Levania “Bonnie” Daniel.

He is survived by his children, James (Lisa) Daniel of Martinsville, Indiana, Jeffery Lee Daniel of Pendleton, Indiana, and Justin Thomas Daniel of Kissimmee, Florida; brother, Alan Gemes (Faye) Daniels of Celina, Tennessee; and several grandchildren

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial was in the Williams Cemetery in Celina, Tennessee.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

James Thomas Daniel