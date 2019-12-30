, 80, of Albany passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Cookeville Regional Hospital.

He was the son of the late Robert Lee Briney, Sr, and the late Maxine Graham Craft.

He is survived by two sons, Robert Lee Briney, III, and Matt Briney, both of Albany; one brother, Larry Craft, of Florida; two grandchildren, Caden Kyle Briney, and Ryker Lee Briney.

Services were held Saturday, December 28, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Melvin Daniel and Bro. Bob Sawyer officiating.

Arrangements through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Robert Lee Briney, Jr.